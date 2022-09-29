Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Trading 3.7% Higher

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 143,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,282,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Pure Gold Mining Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$39,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,311,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,733,196.36.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile
Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.
Read More
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.