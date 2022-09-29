Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Trading 3.7% Higher

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 143,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,282,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Pure Gold Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.

Insider Activity

Pure Gold Mining ( CVE:PGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$8.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.0654839 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$39,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,311,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,733,196.36.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.