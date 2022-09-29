PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PVH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.53.

NYSE PVH traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PVH has a 1-year low of $45.67 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 564.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PVH by 67.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 38,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 27,019 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

