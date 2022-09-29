Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Up 34.6% in September

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 81,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of PYXS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 1,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,337. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $19.00.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.
