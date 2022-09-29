QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and $2,621.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,428.20 or 1.00008188 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004783 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006636 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003600 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057954 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010296 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005579 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064372 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005146 BTC.
QuadrantProtocol Profile
QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.
QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
