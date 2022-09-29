Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) is Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 872,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 222,456 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up approximately 1.3% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $109,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

PWR traded down $4.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.71. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.33.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

