QuickSwap Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $56.68 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $56.68 or 0.00291123 BTC on exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $56.68 million and $2.64 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QuickSwap is https://reddit.com/r/QuickSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuickSwap is quickswap.exchange/#/swap.

QuickSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap deployed on the Polygon network (formerly Matic Network). QuickSwap leverages the low transaction fees on Polygon Network, and enables users to trade any ERC-20 asset at fast speeds with near-zero gas costs. QUICK tokens can be staked to earn staking rewards, and for voting power to participate in the DAO governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

