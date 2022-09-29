Ramaco Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Ramaco Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

METC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 530,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,273. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $408.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.93. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.74 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 42.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on METC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $105,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $138,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $243,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

