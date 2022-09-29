Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 83,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

NYSE:RNGR opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $11.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $235.79 million, a P/E ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

In other news, Director Byron A. Dunn bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,157.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.