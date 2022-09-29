Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Increased by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 3.4% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

