RChain (REV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million

RChain (REV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One RChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RChain has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. RChain has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $93,852.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,231.37 or 1.00014669 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004833 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006732 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003637 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058526 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010402 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005588 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00064617 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.
RChain Coin Profile
RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here.
RChain Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
