Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of RDI opened at $3.49 on Monday. Reading International has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Reading International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,068,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

