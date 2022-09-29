Real Brokerage (TSE:REAX) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Real Brokerage (TSE:REAX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.75 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

Real Brokerage Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of TSE:REAX opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of C$1.28 and a 52 week high of C$5.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.24.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

