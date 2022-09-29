Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Down 19.8% in September

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 154,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Recharge Acquisition Stock Performance

Recharge Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.11 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,660. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. Recharge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 37.0% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 114.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 52,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recharge Acquisition Company Profile

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

