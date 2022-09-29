RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Trading Up 0.7%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $140.05 and last traded at $140.05. Approximately 1,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 449,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.82.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray acquired 7,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 166.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $364,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,335,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,519,000 after acquiring an additional 207,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.