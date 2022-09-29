Renew (LON:RNWH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $571.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 571 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 592 ($7.15), with a volume of 76960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 609 ($7.36).

Renew Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 686.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 681.72. The company has a market capitalization of £466.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.45.

Insider Activity

In other Renew news, insider David Brown bought 5,878 shares of Renew stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £39,794.06 ($48,083.69). In other news, insider David Brown acquired 5,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £39,794.06 ($48,083.69). Also, insider Stephanie Hazell acquired 3,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 589 ($7.12) per share, with a total value of £19,978.88 ($24,140.74). Insiders acquired 13,270 shares of company stock worth $8,633,294 over the last three months.

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

