Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Short Interest Down 14.8% in September

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Renren in the first quarter worth $66,648,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renren in the 1st quarter worth about $5,509,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Renren in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,238,000. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its position in Renren by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 131,926 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renren during the first quarter worth about $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Renren Stock Performance

Shares of RENN opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. Renren has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $30.73.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

Further Reading

