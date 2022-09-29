Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $7.56

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.16. Repay shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 7,002 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $651.05 million, a P/E ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 56,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,713.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.