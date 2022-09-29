Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.61

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.61 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBCAA shares. StockNews.com raised Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $787.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 27.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

