Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.96). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.74 million.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $9,199,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 1,817.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 521,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 493,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $7,966,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.