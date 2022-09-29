Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 29th (AAPL, CHTR, CNQ, CO, DIISY, DIOD, GLDD, GLNG, GSK, GVDNY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, September 29th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $189.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)

was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock.

