Richard W. Baker Buys 5,552 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker purchased 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $190,988.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 576,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,819,250.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.51. 10,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,446. The firm has a market cap of $417.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

