Richardson Electronics (RELL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. On average, analysts expect Richardson Electronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of RELL opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a market cap of $205.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Richardson Electronics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In related news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $32,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $32,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $826,230. Insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.