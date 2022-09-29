Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,930.00

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,930 ($23.32) and last traded at GBX 1,930 ($23.32), with a volume of 9782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,955 ($23.62).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,096.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,243.88. The company has a market capitalization of £136.22 million and a P/E ratio of 250.15.
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
