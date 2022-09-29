RioDeFi Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $741,813.83 and approximately $583,948.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,428.28 or 1.00033508 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006643 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057933 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064537 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00080711 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 109,375,001 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

