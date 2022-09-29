Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.52)-($0.97) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.21). The company issued revenue guidance of $23.6-24.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.75 billion.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

RAD stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 232,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RAD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Institutional Trading of Rite Aid

About Rite Aid

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 446,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 329,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 292,522 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257,634 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

