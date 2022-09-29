Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.52)-($0.97) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.21). The company issued revenue guidance of $23.6-24.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.75 billion.
RAD stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 232,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.03.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RAD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.
