Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.16

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday. The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 58565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RITM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth $1,514,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 1,507.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,866 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

