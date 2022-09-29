River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 75,208 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $25,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 620.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 217,089 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Williams Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Williams Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 71,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,207. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.