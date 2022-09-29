River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 370,450 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $57,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.74. 98,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,716,736. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average of $74.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

