River Road Asset Management LLC Has $37.60 Million Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,357,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 676,350 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.20% of TriMas worth $37,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 8.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 5.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

TRS traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $25.01. 608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,191. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.32%.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $160,333.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,760.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

