River Road Asset Management LLC Has $53.17 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957,555 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $53,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,980.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 116,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,433 and sold 316,000 shares valued at $12,102,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $36.03. 115,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 49.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.