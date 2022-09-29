River Road Asset Management LLC Has $60.62 Million Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,773,096 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,500 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $60,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,639,000 after purchasing an additional 331,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,814,000 after buying an additional 226,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SM Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,897,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,837,000 after buying an additional 293,299 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SM Energy stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 4.84. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. SM Energy had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $992.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SM. Barclays increased their price objective on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

