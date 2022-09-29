River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,106,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505,449 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Vontier worth $71,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 38.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,254,000 after buying an additional 1,282,516 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in Vontier by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,696,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,867,000 after buying an additional 624,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Vontier by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,613,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,746,000 after purchasing an additional 406,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. 21,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,087. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

