River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 308,743 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,098,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of EOG Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded down $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $109.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.37. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.91 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.