Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.32

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 73370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.
Rock Tech Lithium Trading Down 5.7 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.44. The firm has a market cap of C$195.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.15.
Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The mining company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile
Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.
See Also
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.