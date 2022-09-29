Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.32

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 73370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Down 5.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.44. The firm has a market cap of C$195.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.15.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The mining company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

