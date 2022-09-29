Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.88

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$53.88 and last traded at C$53.88, with a volume of 1021268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RCI.B. CIBC cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.14.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.98. The stock has a market cap of C$27.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

Rogers Communications Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

