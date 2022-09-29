Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Lowered to C$75.00 at National Bankshares

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target dropped by National Bankshares from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.95.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

RCI.B traded down C$0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$53.08. 613,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.98. The company has a market cap of C$26.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$52.75 and a one year high of C$80.85.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.