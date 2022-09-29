Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.45

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.45 and last traded at $57.90, with a volume of 21056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.54.

Roku Stock Down 8.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 131.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $270,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 347.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

