Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €316.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €316.00 ($322.45) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 129.15% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Stock Performance

ETR VOW3 traded up €1.16 ($1.18) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €137.90 ($140.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €145.66. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 52 week high of €208.35 ($212.60). The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.06.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.