Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,906. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $89.18 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

