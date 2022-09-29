Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $171,113.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,743,000,000 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

