RUSH COIN Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (RUSH)

RUSH COIN (RUSH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. Over the last week, RUSH COIN has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RUSH COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RUSH COIN has a market capitalization of $19.50 million and $3.04 million worth of RUSH COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RUSH COIN alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RUSH COIN Coin Profile

RUSH COIN’s launch date was August 22nd, 2020. RUSH COIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. The official website for RUSH COIN is rushcoin.io. RUSH COIN’s official Twitter account is @HashRushGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RUSH COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RUSHCOIN Platform is a blockchain platform for social games and online/offline commodity transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RUSH COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RUSH COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RUSH COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RUSH COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RUSH COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.