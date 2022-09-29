Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:RGB) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:RGB – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Sunday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

