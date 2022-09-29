Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $4.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

NYSE:SB opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

