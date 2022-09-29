Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $4.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
Safe Bulkers Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE:SB opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93.
Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers Company Profile
Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.