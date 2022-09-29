Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $479,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $148,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,019. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

