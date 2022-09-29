Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New $6.50 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $22.51. 59,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,063. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

