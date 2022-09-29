Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.69

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.69 and last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 5818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.65 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5,790.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

