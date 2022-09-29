Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) is Dorsey Wright & Associates’ 6th Largest Position

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,241 shares during the period. Sasol makes up approximately 1.7% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Sasol were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sasol in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Sasol in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in Sasol in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSL. StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Sasol Trading Down 1.6 %

Sasol Announces Dividend

Shares of SSL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.15. 18,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. Sasol Limited has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $28.36.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.8716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Sasol Profile

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

