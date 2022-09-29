Sather Financial Group Inc Buys 3,486 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,713 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 2.8% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $26,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $492,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $341,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $7.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.04. The company had a trading volume of 51,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.51. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

