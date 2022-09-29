Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases 351 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.55. 134,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,150,939. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ATVI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

