Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases 48,252 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,252 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 4.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $38,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,729,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.89.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $10.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $398.48. 57,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,263. The firm has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.80. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

